Armenia's appeal to CSTO for military support is improper from legal point of view - Russian political expert

13 September 2022 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenia's appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for military support is improper from a legal point of view, political expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defensemagazine Igor Korotchenko wrote on social media, Trend reports.

He noted that this is about the local border incident, while the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not delimited.

"The source of the armed incident is the Armenian side and its provocations, Azerbaijan's actions are retaliatory and forced i.e. they fall under the category of self-defense. Azerbaijan is engaged in large-scale work on the peaceful restoration and development of its liberated territories, Armenia is in the same state as two years ago (revanchism, threats, provocations)," Korotchenko stated.

During the night of September 12, Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

