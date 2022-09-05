Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: Aug 29-Sep 4

5 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

This project is designed for a weekly round-up of Azernews' coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders meeting in Brussels in anticipation of achieving a breakthrough in negotiations

Fourth Brussels convocation: Peace lurks ahead

Armenia returns presumed remains of 138 Azerbaijanis missing in first Karabakh war

Film dedicated to result of Kazakh President's visit to Azerbaijan prepared

Baku, Tashkent ink roadmap on energy co-op expansion

Next meeting of commissions on border delimitation to be held in November

Azerbaijan represented by national pavilion at Teknofest 2022 in Turkiye

National chess players win medals at European Championship

Unique art project starts in Shusha

Baku Jazz Festival to gather jazz fans in fall

NATION

Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders meeting in Brussels in anticipation of achieving a breakthrough in negotiations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

Fourth Brussels convocation: Peace lurks ahead

The 31 August EU-mediated meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has spawned a solidly palpable diplomatic outcome – the wheels leading to substantive work towards a future peace treaty have been set in motion, with a one-month ‘conditional deadline’ being prescribed for the foreign ministries to develop draft proposals. This is the gist and there is much beyond.

Baku articulates details of Karabakh policy, ties with Armenia, raps Paris, Washington for Karabakh bias

The Shusha international conference on August 27 with nearly 200 foreign diplomats and Azerbaijani officials coincided with the August 26 pivotal takeover of Lachin and surrounding Zabukh and Sus villages by the Azerbaijani army. The importance of shoring up its own position over the strategically crucial Lachin city cannot be over-or-underestimated since the loss of the city in 1992 signaled the impending catastrophe for Azerbaijan and led to the loss of 20 percent of territories. Armenia had used the vital road to connect with the Karabakh separatists and supply them with weapons for further occupations that went on until November of 2020.

Film dedicated to result of Kazakh President's visit to Azerbaijan prepared

The TV and Radio Complex under the President of Kazakhstan has shot a documentary film following the results of the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan. The film stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking active steps to diversify foreign economic and commercial relations.

Next meeting of commissions on border delimitation to be held in November

The next meeting of the commissions on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Brussels in November, President of the European Council Charles Michel said. He made the remarks after the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan pledges commitment to cultural heritage protection in liberated lands

Azerbaijan has stressed its commitment to the protection of cultural heritage in its liberated territories, regardless of its ethnic, religious, or cultural origin. This was emphasized in the Azerbaijani government’s tenth to twelfth periodic reports under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), presented in the recent session of the CERD Committee.

Armenia returns presumed remains of 138 Azerbaijanis missing in first Karabakh war

Armenia has handed over the presumed remains of 138 Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the first Karabakh war (1988-1994). Axundov made the remarks at a conference "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30.

Presidential aide: Azerbaijan highly appreciates Charles Michel's role in peace process

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the role of President of the European Council Charles Michel in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter.

Azerbaijani Defense chief arrives in Turkiye

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Ankara, Turkiye, on a working visit. As part of his visit to Turkiye, Hasanov paid homage to Ankara's Heydar Aliyev Park on August 30.

TurkPA welcomes return of Lachin city, Zabukh & Sus villages under Azerbaijan's control

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) welcomed the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus under Azerbaijan's control as part of the ongoing process in line with the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020. In the statement, the assembly reiterated its commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan and supported efforts for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Army’s sapper units carry out demining activities in liberated Lachin

Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani army are undertaking demining operations in Lachin city and the nearby Zabukh and Sus villages that have recently come under Baku's control.

Descendant of historical Iravan ruler visits liberated Aghdam

Iravan Khan's great-grandson Amir Ali Sardari Iravani has paid a visit to liberated Aghdam, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president in the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) said.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan represented by national pavilion at Teknofest 2022 in Turkiye

The official opening of the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest 2022 took place on August 20, in Turkiye’s Samsun city. Azerbaijan is represented at the festival with its own national pavilion of 300 square meters, organized by the Digital Development and Transport Ministry. Sixteen teams, winners of Teknofest Azerbaijan, are participating in the festival to present their projects to visitors.

Baku, Tashkent ink roadmap on energy co-op expansion

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector. The roadmap covers 30 areas, including the creation of a joint working group, cooperation in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the participation of Uzbek companies in renewable energy projects, as well as joint activities in the hydrocarbon sector.

EBRD finances logistical infrastructure in Azerbaijan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is financing logistical infrastructure in Azerbaijan. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is boosting transit, import, and export cargo capacities in Azerbaijan. The bank is providing a senior secured loan of up to US$4 million to West & East Forward LLC (WE Forward) and Alat Bay Industrial Development AFEZCO (Alat Bay) for the construction of a cold and dry warehouse with a 5,000-tonne storage capacity.

Vucic: Serbia plans to purchase gas from Azerbaijan in 2023

Serbia is planning to purchase gas from Azerbaijan in 2023, President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with Reuters. He noted that the country has increased the amount of gas it holds in storage to the highest level yet. The president added that Serbia’s finances were resilient enough to secure alternatives to Russian energy to tackle supply shortages expected over the coming months.

Baku, Sofia discuss timing of commercial gas supplies via IGB

Baku and Sofia have discussed the timing of the start of commercial supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline. The discussion took place during the phone conversation between the two countries’ energy ministers Parviz Shahbazov and Rosen Hristov.

Central Bank, Visa discuss support for smart village project

Azerbaijan's Central Bank and Visa have discussed support for the smart village project. The discussion took place during the meeting between Central Bank's Chairman Taleh Kazimov with Visa's Regional President for the CEMEA Andrew Torre.

CULTURE

Renowned conductor shares his thoughts about high-profile festivals

Summer is over with its mind-blowing abundance of concerts and events to suit any taste. For Eyyub Guliyev, the summer will certainly be remembered for a number of interesting and important events. Principal conductor and artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater took part in many high-profile festivals. In his interview with Azernews, the acclaimed conductor shared his thoughts about participation in international projects, like in Germany, Bavaria, Canada, Poland, and Russia.

Russian mezzo-soprano awarded Sharaf Order

The Azerbaijani culture minister has presented Sharaf (Honor) Order to Russian mezzo-soprano Tamara Sinyavskaya. On July 5, 2018, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed awarding People's Artist of the USSR and prominent opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya the Sharaf Order for her long-term and fruitful activities aimed at strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

Unique art project starts in Shusha

The Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and the National Commission of Andorra for UNESCO has launched a joint project "Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku". Speaking about the project, Second Secretary of Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Emil Ahmadov said that its main goal is to promote popular culture and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan is soon to hold Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

Azerbaijan will host the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival on September 18-26. The festival will feature concert programs dedicated to Azerbaijan's musical figures, young people, and much more. Soloists, conductors, and musical groups from the USA, Norway, France, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Georgia are invited to take part in the festival.

Summer Jazz Camp gathers young talents

For the first time, the Summer Jazz Camp has been organized for young talents. Initiated by Leyla Afandiyeva of the European Jazz Association, the event was held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to arouse young people's interest in jazz music. The project also aims to increase youth sports activities and improve teamwork.

Baku Jazz Festival to gather jazz fans in fall

Baku Jazz Festival 2022 will be held on September 23-30 and it will be the 17th in a row. The long-anticipated event will unite incredibly talented jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Brazil, Norway, Belgium, Germany, and other countries. The festival's program includes meetings with musicians, concerts, master classes, exhibitions, jam sessions, and "I am Jazzman" contest for young talents.

SPORTS

National chess players win medals at European Championship

Azerbaijani chess player Gunay Mammadzada has captured a silver medal at the European Women's Chess Championship 2022 held in Prague, the Czech Republic. Gunay Mammadzada has previously won the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

Azerbaijani gymnasts awe sport fans

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the anniversary event of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF). Their performance was breathtakingly fast, filled with complex gymnastic movements.

