Baku Jazz Festival to gather jazz fans in fall

Baku Jazz Festival 2022 will be held on September 23-30 and it will be the 17th in a row, Azernews reports.

The long-anticipated event will unite incredibly talented jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Brazil, Norway, Belgium, Germany, and other countries.

The festival's program includes meetings with musicians, concerts, master classes, exhibitions, jam sessions, and "I am Jazzman" contest for young talents.

Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the musical life in Azerbaijan.

The jazz festival was initiated by saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 and since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

In 2021, Baku Jazz Festival differed from the traditional one as it was held in a club format amid a coronavirus pandemic.

World-famous musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel, and Luxembourg performed at the festival.

By tradition, the festival hosted concerts of different kinds of jazz music from recognized classics to ethno-jazz.

Leyla Ahmadova's fashion show turned into a feast of style and music. With their vibrant looks, models on the runway mesmerized both fashionistas and jazz lovers.

