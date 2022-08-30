Summer Jazz Camp gathers young talents [PHOTO]

30 August 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, the Summer Jazz Camp has been organized for young talents, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Initiated by Leyla Afandiyeva of the European Jazz Association, the event was held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to arouse young people's interest in jazz music.

The project also aims to increase youth sports activities and improve teamwork.

"Seminars, debates, musical battles, the game `Find a music piece' and night jazz parties were a great success. Young people passed the qualifying round to participate in the Summer Jazz Camp. Baku Jazz Festival's Organizing Committee selected only 41 musicians out of 79," said Leyla Afandiyeva.

"Among the participants were aspiring musicians, graduates of the Baku Musical Academy and the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, participants and winners of the "I am Jazzman" contest, organized as part of the Baku Jazz Festival in previous years," she added.

The festival's program included daily jazz lessons from professional musicians, sports and intellectual games, jazz films, round tables, excursions, and hiking in the mountains.

Famed jazzman, saxophonist, Honored Artist Rain Sultanov, jazz pianist and teacher Rovshan Rzayev, jazz vocalist and curator of the competition for young performers Elnara Hasanli conducted theoretical and practical classes for wind instruments, keyboardists, and vocalists.

A master class by artist Lyudmila Rzayeva was also organized for young people. The project ended with a spectacular concert program.

