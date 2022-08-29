Descendant of historical Iravan ruler visits liberated Aghdam [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Iravan Khan's great-grandson Amir Ali Sardari Iravani has paid a visit to liberated Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president in the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district).

"Great-grandson of Iravan Khan Amir Ali Sardari Iravani, who visited Fuzuli recently, also visited Aghdam. The guest visited the Shahbulag fortress, and the Imarat cemetery, and got acquainted with the Armenian vandalism committed in religious and historical monuments and cemeteries," Huseynov wrote on his Twitter account.

The ancestors of the Sardari Iravani ruled the Iravan Khanate between 1755 and 1805. In 1805, Mohammad Khan of Iravan was captured and deported to Tehran by Fatali Shah Qajar for disobeying the Qajar ruler. Mohammad Khan's descendants lived in Iran. Later, there were a lot of intermarriages between his descendants and the royal Qajar family.

As a result of the military offensive that lasted until May 12, 1994, the Armenians were able to seize 846.7 square kilometers of Aghdam District, accounting for 77.4 percent of the entire area.

In the bloody battles for Aghdam District that lasted more than five years, 5,897 people were killed, 3,531 were injured, and 1,871 children lost their parents. Over 126,000 Aghdam inhabitants were forced to flee their homes.

Armenia destroyed and vandalized Azerbaijani territories throughout the three-decade occupation between the early 1990s and late 2020. The scale of destruction and massacres on Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories is shocking, implying deep hatred and animosity toward the Azerbaijani people, with many experts describing the mass destructions and killings as genocide.

The country's war-torn Aghdam District alone is seen as a stark example of Armenian hatred and enmity. Aghdam, known as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" horrified delegations from all over the world with its infamous scenes of destruction.

On November 20, 2020, Aghdam District was handed over to Azerbaijan, under a trilateral declaration signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders.

Currently, activities are underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social service activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

