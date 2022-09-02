Azerbaijani gymnasts awe sport fans [PHOTO]

2 September 2022 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the anniversary event of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Azernews reports.

Their performance was breathtakingly fast, filled with complex gymnastic movements.

Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Ministry, Mariana Vasileva, and AGF representatives attended the sporting event which marked twenty years since the federation's transformation.

The gymnasts were met with thunderous applause from numerous fans.

Furthermore, the gymnastic team will take part in the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia on September 14-18.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is one of the three tournaments in rhythmic gymnastics officially organized by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The first edition of the World Championships was held in 1963, a time when the sport was known as modern gymnastics.

The current program of the World Championships contemplates both individual and group performances.

Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gozalova will represent country in Sofia in in the individual program, while Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan and Zeynab Hummatova in the group exercises.

