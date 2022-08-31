Film dedicated to result of Kazakh President's visit to Azerbaijan prepared [VIDEO]

31 August 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The TV and Radio Complex under the President of Kazakhstan has shot a documentary film following the results of the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan.

The film stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking active steps to diversify foreign economic and commercial relations.

"The geo-economic situation in the world significantly affects the economies of the countries of the world. Both countries are the main players in the Caspian region of the Turkic world. The official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan can be considered historic. The deepening of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations provides an additional impetus to the diversification of cooperation between the two nations and sets a new tone for the development of Turkic-speaking countries," the film noted.

To recap, the first official visit of Tokayev to Azerbaijan as head of state took place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 24. The development of trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has great potential – the mutual trade turnover exceeded $330 million by the end of last year.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022. For over a third of a century, both states, regarded as locomotives of their regions, are making great strides in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Azerbaijan today is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

