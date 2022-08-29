Army’s sapper units carry out demining activities in liberated Lachin [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani army are undertaking demining operations in Lachin city and the nearby Zabukh and Sus villages that have recently come under Baku's control, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

“The Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units are accomplishing tasks on engineering support in Lachin city, and villages of Zabukh and Sus,” the ministry said.

The removal of mines and explosive ordnance from these areas is being done with great professionalism, the ministry stressed.

The major efforts in settlements are targeted at detecting and neutralizing explosives and mine traps, which are manufactured in a mixed handicraft fashion, adhering to safety requirements, it added.

On August 26, the Azerbaijani army took control of Lachin city, as well as adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with the mediation of the Russian president on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historical Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

