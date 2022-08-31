Azerbaijan implementing Turkish military model in army building - deputy defense chief [PHOTO/VIDEO]

31 August 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has been implementing a Turkish military model in its own armed forces, Azernews reports, citing Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff.

The top general said this in his remarks at an official reception at the Turkish Embassy in Baku to mark Turkiye's Victory Day commemorated on August 30.

"Currently, the necessary steps are being taken to adapt the Azerbaijani army to the modern army model, especially to the standards of the Turkish armed forces. Mutual military cooperation between our countries has further strengthened our alliance. This unity contributes to the preservation of the regional peace and stability," Valiyev stressed.

He added that the two nations' common historical, religious, and cultural histories present fresh prospects for the expansion of existing military collaboration.

Valiyev congratulated the Turkish people and military personnel on Victory Day, adding that the victory achieved a century ago is one of the brightest wins in Turkiye's glorious history.

Karim Valiyev added that the Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations, based on dictums of great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow" and national leader Heydar Aliyev's "One nation, two states", are developing successfully in all spheres, including in the defense sector.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have exceptional roles in reaching the current level of relations between the two fraternal nations, he stressed.

Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov congratulated Turkiye on Victory Day, adding that this victory laid a solid foundation for the country’s present and future relations.

He underlined that fraternal Turkiye, with its centuries-old history of statehood, plays a vital role globally and serves as a trusted mediator in many global crises.

The deputy minister highlighted Turkiye's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's right position throughout the 44-day war to liberate its territory from the Armenian yoke. Mammadov emphasized that the Azerbaijani people will remember Turkiye's support, which it provided despite the international pressure.

He also said that with the signing of the Shusha Declaration, the two nations' relations had progressed to the allied level. Azerbaijan and Turkiye have excellent ties, and multifaceted cooperation is ongoing, the deputy minister added.

Furthermore, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci read out a congratulatory message by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The envoy added that Turkiye has been steadfast in its fight against terrorist organizations since its establishment.

On August 30, 1922, the Turkish people and its armed forces won a historic victory under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Bagci stressed.

"Undoubtedly, brotherly Azerbaijan knows well what victory is. The 30-year occupation of Karabakh ended with a victory in the 44-day Patriotic War with the political and moral support of Turkiye," he added.

The ambassador emphasized that Turkiye has become a major powerhouse in the world, which actively engages in resolving critical international issues. The country was instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus, as well as in resolving the global grain crisis and other issues.

In the end, congratulatory video messages by Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkish Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Yasar Güler, Ground Forces Commander General Musa Avsever, Navy Commander Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Air Force Commander General Atilla Gulan were displayed.

Officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, military attachés, representatives of international organizations, public representatives attended the event.

In the same vein, an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of Turkiye's Victory Day was conducted at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute on August 30, the ministry said in a separate report.

The speakers at the event highlighted the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and the significance of organizing such major events in both countries.

The unique contribution of the leaders in raising the two nations' ties to a level of friendship, fraternity, and the strategic partnership was stressed.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov attended the next graduation ceremony of the Turkish Military Academy of the Land Forces as part of his working visit to Turkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz