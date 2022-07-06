Turkiye calls for implementation of Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan, Armenia

6 July 2022 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that the Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be implemented, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish media.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint press conference following the meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in Ankara on July 4, along with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

“Infrastructure projects agreed upon between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly the Zangazur corridor, must be implemented. Because of the strategic importance of the middle corridor following the Ukraine war is advantageous to carry out such initiatives,” Cavusoglu stressed.

He emphasized that Turkiye supports the restoration of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that the comprehensive peace accord offered by Azerbaijan to Armenia should be signed as soon as possible since the region needs peace.

Commenting on the normalization process between Turkiye and Armenia, Cavusoglu underlined that so far, some steps, such as direct flights, the opening of land borders to third country citizens, and the start of air cargo flights, have been taken.

“So we call these 'confidence-building steps'. Ultimately, we want to continue the process gradually. As I always say, we are in consultation with Azerbaijan at every stage, we coordinate with them,” he added.

The pressure on Armenia, according to the minister, is the most serious hindrance to the normalization process. The diaspora is divided; some are opposed to normalization, while others welcome it. Extremist organizations in Armenia are targeting the prime minister's house, adding tension to the process.

“It is an obstacle for Armenia to take a bold step with both Azerbaijan and Turkiye regarding this normalization. But we want to continue our constructive dialogue during this process,” Cavusoglu added.

Earlier, Ruben Rubinyan, Armenian special representative and deputy speaker of the parliament, told journalists that Ankara's statements about the "Zangezur corridor" harm the Armenian-Turkish settlement.

According to the MP, there is no such term in the Armenian agenda. Armenia does not and will not discuss any projects in the "corridor" logic. There can be no equal status between the Lachin corridor and the road between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

In December 2021, Armenia and Turkiye appointed their special representatives for the normalization talks. The Armenian side was represented by deputy parliament speaker Ruben Rubinyan, while Ankara was represented by former ambassador to the U.S. Serdar Kilic. The diplomats have already held four rounds of talks, with the first meeting held in Moscow and the other three in Vienna.

