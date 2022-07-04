Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkiye to hold meeting in regional format soon - Iranian FM

4 July 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stated that Tehran, Baku, and Ankara will soon hold a meeting in a regional format, Azernews reports.

Abdollahian made the remark during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran on July 4, the report added.

"In the new era, regional formats existing between Iran and Azerbaijan or among Iran and other regional countries should be in the spotlight. Within one of the regional formats, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye will soon be held in Tehran,” he said.

Abdollahian stated that another meeting will be convened in the '3+3' format with the involvement of high-level specialists. The meeting will begin with high-level specialists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and will then progress to foreign ministers from the aforementioned nations in Tehran or another Iranian city.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, Iran and Azerbaijan emphasize the need for improving relations based on mutual trust and interests. The importance of nations' territorial integrity, including Azerbaijan's, was stressed at the talks today, he added.

The minister emphasized the importance of energy and transit in Iran-Azerbaijan economic cooperation. The two nations' power exchange was discussed at today's conference. The final agreement on the power swap will be signed during the visit of Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian to Azerbaijan, he added.

“At today's meeting, talks were also conducted on the environmental situation of the Araz River. The reasons polluting the Araz River in Iran and Azerbaijan have been identified,” Abdollahian stated.

The minister noted that trade turnover between the two nations has increased significantly over recent months. It is intended that both the public and corporate sectors in both nations would give special emphasis to growing trade turnover.

---

