14 June 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conferred the honorary title of People’s Artist on Tofig Mirzayev for merits in the development of Azerbaijani film art, Azernews reports per Trend.

Tofig Mirzayev was awarded the Shohrat (Glory) Order by the president for his activities in the development of Azerbaijani cinematography.

