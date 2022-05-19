Search for missing Azerbaijani servicemen continues in Lachin district - MoD

19 May 2022 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The search for conscripts of the Azerbaijani army Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi Abdullayev who went missing in the Lachin district continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told Trend.

"Despite the adverse weather conditions, searches are underway in highland and hard-to-reach areas. So far, they haven’t yielded any results," the press service said.

Mammadov and Abdullayev went missing on March 5, 2022 due to adverse weather conditions.

