By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has received the Turkish delegation led by Chief of General Staff Intelligence Corps Gen Rafet Dalkiran, the ministry has reported.

During the meeting, the sides noted that relations between the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the field of military intelligence, are developing.

The importance of joint military drills between Azerbaijan and Turkey in terms of experience sharing was emphasized during the discussion.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Azerbaijan and Turkey conducted a series of joint drills such as Indestructible Brotherhood, TurAz Falcon, Three Brothers in 2021. The military personnel of the Azerbaijani army’s land, air, naval and special forces joined a number of military exercises and seminars in Turkey.

Turkish military servicemen also visited Azerbaijan for taking part in the military exercises.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

