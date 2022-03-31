By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned and condoled with Israel following the deadly terror attacks in several cities.

"We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Israel that claimed the lives of innocent people. Azerbaijan used to suffer from terrorism and condemns its all forms and manifestations. We extend our condolences to families of the victims of heinous attacks, to the government and people of Israel,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its official Twitter page.

It should be noted that over the past week,11 people died as a result of terrorist attacks in various cities of Israel.

Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Furthermore, Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations with the country.

Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity during the 44-day second Karabakh war. In January 2021, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly liberated territories. As a result, Israel will build a buffalo farm in the liberated Zangilan region of Azerbaijan.

Last year, Azerbaijan opened its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel.

The two countries' trade turnover totaled $818.3 million in the first 11 months of 2021.

