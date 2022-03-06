By Trend

In response to media inquiries, NEQSOL Holding states that the holding supports the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens due to the situation in Ukraine. The evacuation works are carried out under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in close cooperation with the Azerbaijani embassies and consulates in Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

NEQSOL Holding and its subsidiaries, Bakcell and Norm, organized flights, which have been operating since February 28, to ensure the return of citizens. As part of humanitarian support, citizens are provided with air tickets free of charge.

The flights are carried out in addition to flights organized by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

NEQSOL Holding also organized the evacuation by train of more than 2,400 Azerbaijani and 185 Turkish citizens from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkov to the Romanian capital city of Bucharest.

The evacuation works are underway.

