The investigative measures on the "Tartar case" are being actively taken in Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, said, Trend reports.

“The measures are being taken to bring all those responsible to justice,” Avazov said. “Some 296 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case. It was revealed that 178 of them were subjected to torture.”

Avazov said that four offenders will be arrested.

