By Trend

There have been discussions on social media in Azerbaijan related to the alleged total closure of schools from February 15 for two weeks due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, Head of the Public Relations sector in the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Jasarat Valehov told Trend.

According to him, this information is unreliable and this is not a subject for discussion at present.

Earlier, the head of the Administration and Management of General Education Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education Elnur Aliyev also said that the situation with COVID-19 infection in schools is under control and there is no need for a complete closure of schools.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz