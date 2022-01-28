By Trend

The restoration and construction work is being systematically carried out in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Staff Nusrat Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov made the remark at the opening ceremony of the camp of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in Aghdam district.

“Some 15 large-scale road infrastructure projects are being implemented there,” deputy head of the department added.

Suleymanov said that the work is underway to build railways, create the Zangazur corridor and use airports.

“The Fuzuli International Airport has already been put into operation,” Suleymanov said. “The work is underway to build airports in Zangilan and Lachin districts.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz