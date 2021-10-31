By Trend

Azerbaijani servicemen returned to the Motherland after completing regular Command and Staff Courses conducted in the city of Isparta of the fraternal country within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were performed at the event.

The speakers congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of the course and wished them success in their service.

Another delegation of the Azerbaijan Army has been sent to Turkey, Isparta to take Commando Courses.

