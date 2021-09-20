By Trend

The "Day of a High-ranking Observer" was held in Baku in the context of the “Three Brothers – 2021” joint military exercises, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the head of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, as well as the commander of the special forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Omer Ertugrul Erbakan, the head of the Security and Counter-Terrorism Department of the Pakistani Armed Forces, Major-General Mumtaz Huseyn, high-ranking guests from Kazakhstan as well as military attaches of the embassies of these countries.

The guests were informed about the progress of the exercises.

The Special Forces units completed the tasks set in accordance with the plan at various points of the exercises.

The Special Forces finished the tasks of conducting search operations, controlling detected objects, destroying control points of a conditional enemy with high professionalism.

The location for controlling artillery and aviation fire was also given, and other tasks were performed with the support of aviation.

In conclusion, the head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry congratulated the participants of the exercises on their successful completion, emphasizing the high professionalism and skill of the servicemen of the three fraternal countries.

The exercises showed that the skills of the special forces of the three countries, using modern technologies and new tactics of combat, have improved, in addition, the level of their professionalism has significantly increased, the minister said.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed his gratitude to Turkey and Pakistan for their support during the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani people under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Similar exercises will be held in the future, he added.

The motto of the exercises is "Long live the brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey!".

In the end, the participants of the exercises were presented with memorable gifts.