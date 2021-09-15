First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of the Knowledge Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said:

"Dear pupils and students!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Knowledge Day. May the new academic year be bright, memorable, productive and bring you a lot of knowledge, success and achievements! I express my gratitude to all the teachers for helping you gain the necessary knowledge and skills and develop your talents and abilities! I wish each of you the best of health, cheerfulness, inexhaustible energy, perseverance, good mood and excellent grades!”

---

