By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has detained citizens, who are charged with joining an illegal armed group on the territory of a foreign state, the service reported on September 8.

An investigation launched into the case revealed that Azerbaijani citizens Mansur Jumayev (41) and Nasir Jahangirov (50) left the country in 2011, illegally entered the territory of a foreign state and participated in the activities of an illegal armed group led by a person nicknamed “Salahaddin”. As part of the group, they participated in hostilities and various operations, the report added.

The detainees, who are charged under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 12.1 and 279.1 (participation in the activities of armed groups outside Azerbaijan), were remanded in custody under a court ruling.

The defendants confessed their crimes during the investigation and expressed their sincere remorse.

Investigative and operational measures in the criminal case continue, the service said.

Back in May in 2021, the State Security Service dismissed any terror threat in Azerbaijan.

The security agency stressed that lasting stability and peace created in Azerbaijan as a result of the successful law-enforcement and security policy being pursued under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership ensures the safety of Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners coming to the country.

