A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 13 July.

The new edition includes articles: Country's investments in Italy hit $2bn, says envoy; Baku files criminal case into fatal mine blast; Baku to host Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum; Farid Gayibov congratulates newly elected EOC president etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.