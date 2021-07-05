By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 6.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +31-34 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 752 mm. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

South northwest wind will intensify on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature will be +23-24 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +24-25 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western regions. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +22-26 °C at night, +35-39 °C in the daytime.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the highlands will be +14-19 °Cat night and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to intensify occasionally in the Absheron Peninsula on May 18, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz