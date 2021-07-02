By Trend

An article on the death of Azerbaijani journalists following a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (liberated from Armenian occupation) and unacceptable actions of Armenia was posted on the website of the ‘Reporters Without Borders’ organization in Sweden, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

The article was posted at the initiative of active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Sweden, Abdullah Javanshir Hashimi, Aida Amir Hashimi, and Nadir Hollenbrand.

The article says that a correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov and an operator of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV) Siraj Abishov are the first journalists who died after the end of the Second Karabakh War [took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020]:

During the war, 7 Azerbaijani journalists were injured, and the number of civilians killed and wounded by mines is even higher.

Zhanna Cavalier, Director of the Reporters Without Borders department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, noted that the deaths of two journalists is tragic news for everyone working in the media: “Other journalists who want to work in this region can expect the same, or they will be banned from going there and preparing reports."

Cavalier appealed to the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities to investigate the incident with maximum transparency.

The Armenian government did not respond to the inquiry of the Reporters Without Borders organization regarding the investigation of the death of Azerbaijani journalists.

The article also highlights the words of Aida Amir Hashimi, an employee of the Azerbaijani ‘Karabakh’ cultural circle in Sweden: “Kalbajar is one of the most massively mined regions in the world.”

The article reads that the Armenian leadership refuses to provide maps of minefields, and only on June 12, in exchange for 15 Armenian saboteurs, Armenia agreed to transfer only maps of mined areas in the Aghdam district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz