A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 8 June.

The new edition includes articles: Entrepreneurs given $588.2m over COVID-19; Baku denies mine killing journalists planted after war; Nation ranks second in CIS for number of vaccinated people; Azerbaijani reporters abroad urge int'l reaction to colleagues' killing etc.

