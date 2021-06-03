A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 3 June.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan, Iran mark anniversary of Aras, Mil-Mugan dams' operation; MoU on legal cooperation inked with Ankara; National pianist shines in Austria; Over 1,500 mines, unexploded ordnance defused in liberated lands in May etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.