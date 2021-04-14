By Laman Ismayilova

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun in Azerbaijan.

The Moon's appearance in Azerbaijan, marking the beginning of a new month in the Hijri calendar, fell on April 14 in the country according to the Gregorian calendar.

The nights of the Destiny or "laylat ul-gadr" will fall on May 1, 3, 5, and 9.

Azerbaijani people will celebrate Ramadan holiday on May 13.

The month of Ramadan in which Quran was revealed, has been celebrated in Azerbaijan since 1993, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Fasting during Ramadan is the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam. Only children, sick people, pregnant women, and those fighting at the front and traveling long distances are allowed not to fast, according to Islamic teachings. In the month of Ramadan, it is forbidden to eat, drink, smoke and so on.

The days of fasting begins with a new moon's appearance in the month of Ramadan and lasts 29-30 days.

Muslims usually visit a mosque and participate in prayers. They donate money to someone in need.

Certain restrictions are being introduced in Ramadan amid coronavirus pandemic. The ban on taraweeh pray has been lifted in some countries.

During the holy month, muslims perform special prayers called taraweeh after every evening's last daily prayer (isha).

This year, there are restrictions to perform namaz inside mosques in accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

However, the ban on Ramadan charity tables, which are set for everyone during the break of the fast, remains for the second year in a row.

