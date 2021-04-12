By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 13. However, short rain is expected in some places in the first half of the day. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-11 °C at night, +15-19 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, +9-11 °C at night, as well as +17-19 °C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mm Hg above normal to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. Hail and snow are expected in some northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-13 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will reach +2-7 °C at night and +9-14 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

