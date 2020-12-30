By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 31. There will be light fog in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 773 mm Hg above normal to 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1°C and +3 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °Cat night, +5-10°C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather- sensitive people.

