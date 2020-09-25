By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 26. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-21 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western areas. The east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +15-19 °C in the day.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

