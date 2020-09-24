A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 24 September.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev: Armenian PM deliberately undermines format of negotiations; Parliament’s Speaker highlights Yerevan’s provocation during official visit to Moscow; President Aliyev says Kyiv Baku’s strategic partner; Military training for women organized by Anna Hakobyan shows Yerevan’s hypocrisy and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.