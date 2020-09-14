A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 12 September.

The new edition includes articles: Baku, Ankara aim to sign free trade deal; New Economic Council set up; MFA: 1,107 educational facilities destroyed in Armenian-occupied territories; Yerevan starts settling Lebanese Armenians in occupied Karabakh and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.