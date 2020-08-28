By Akbar Mammadov

Commanders of the Azerbaijani and Turkish units are exchanging military experience as part of the large-scale joint tactical and tactical-flight exercises held in Nakhchivan, the Defense Ministry reported on August 27.

Computer exercises are being held at the Simulation Center of the Nakhchivan Garrison in order to improve the skills and habits of the command staff to make decisions in a short time in accordance with the tactical conditions and report to the higher headquarters, deliver to subordinates and organize combat at the training.

During the exercises, the commanders also practice the tasks of ensuring the covert movement of subunits, using the terrain relief, firing in limited conditions and managing subunits.

It should be noted that the final episode of the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale exercises took place on August 13, with the observation of the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

The Land and Air forces of the two countries participated in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

