Ecologist predict rainless weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 12. Soft north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +29-31°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Soft north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in northern and western areas. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

Some fluctuations of meteorological factors on August 12 are expected to be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

