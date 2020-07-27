A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 25 July.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev hails Azerbaijan's infrastructure projects; Seventeen Armenians arrested in Belgium for hate crimes against Azerbaijanis; Baku assesses damage done to Tovuz

region during Armenian attack; Country boosts gas supplies to Turkey in 2019 and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.