By Ayya Lmahamad

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has thanked Azerbaijan for projecting the Spanish flag on the Heydar Aliyev center building as a sign of solidarity amid coronavirus during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press service reported on May 20.

Gonzalez Laya also thanked Mammadyarov for his letter expressing support to joint efforts to fight the global crisis.

The ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts and solidarity in the fight against the global pandemic, spoke about high level of political relations between the two countries, noted the cooperation of the countries within the UN framework in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the principles of respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states and inviolability of borders.

The sides also highlighted the importance of signing a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries in the near future and in this context the implementation of high level visits.

Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on the intensification of cooperation between the two countries in the economic and energy spheres, and discussed the expansion of cultural ties.

---

