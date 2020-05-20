By Akbar Mammadov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry, who are in the frontline zone as part of the Large-Scale Operational-Tactical Exercises, have visited the Command Control Post deployed in the terrain in the field conditions, the ministry's press service reported on May 20.

The minister visited the groups of operation management, logistic, combat control, artillery, reconnaissance, air defence, and control of other troops, and gave relevant instructions in connection with the activities of staffs.

Furthermore, the Defense Ministry leadership inspected the combat capability of military equipment of the military units stationed in the frontline zone. "Colonel-General Z. Hasanov watched the foremost positions of the armed forces of Armenia and gave relevant instructions", the ministry said.

During his visit to the frontline zone in the exercises area, Zakir Hasanov has also heard the reports of commanders of the types of troops, commanders of Army Corps and relevant officers on decision-making process.

Thus, the forces and means involved in the exercises have taken positions on the terrain, and control points were deployed in the area of responsibility, missile, and anti-aircraft artillery systems have taken reserve firing and starting positions.

At the same time, as part of the exercises, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews have carried out reconnaissance at various altitudes and transmitted the received information to control centres.

During the drills, UAV crews also worked out issues of detecting the positions and also targeted the imaginary enemy and transferring the relevant information to the fire control centre of artillery units.

These exercises allowed observing the results of the use of artillery and making the necessary adjustments.

Thus, UAVs that designed for conducting optical and radio-electronic reconnaissance of the terrain are used during the fulfilment of the tasks.

The Azerbaijani Army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises in line with the combat exercises plan for 2020 on May 18.

The drills will last till May 22 and involve various types and kinds of troops, military associations and units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery systems of various calibres, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 military and frontline aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the exercises.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz