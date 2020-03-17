By Trend

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved applying fines for violation of hygiene and quarantine regime in the country, Trend reports on March 17.

The individuals will be fined from 100 manat ($58) to 200 manat ($117), officials - from 1,500 ($882) to 2,000 manat ($1,176), legal entities - from 2,000 ($1,176) to 5,000 manat ($2,941) for violation of the hygiene and quarantine regime.

Moreover, one-month arrest will be applied in certain cases, taking into account the identity of the person who committed the violation.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decided to postpone the mass events for a month and take some measures of social isolation in the country from March 14 from 00:00 (GMT+4).

In accordance with the rules, the activity of shopping centers operating throughout the country will be carried out in compliance with the relevant rules.

The long incubation period of coronavirus, the speed of spreading the virus and the lack of a vaccine forces Azerbaijan to take more serious measures, the Operational Headquarters said.

