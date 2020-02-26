By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on February 27. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. South-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 °C at night, 9-12 °C in the day, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, and 10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm to 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in country's regions tomorrow. The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 to -5 °C at night, 3-8 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, strong south wind is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

