By Trend

The parliamentary elections are held transparently and at a high level in Azerbaijan, Member of the CIS observation mission, First Deputy Chairman of the Oliy Majlis (Senate) of Uzbekistan Sodik Safayev told reporters.

Safayev is monitoring the election process at the second polling station in the 29th Sabail constituency, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

“All conditions have been created for voting at the polling stations,” Safayev added. "Members of the observation mission will be at the polling stations throughout the day. The parliamentary elections are an important event in the life of the country and people are participating in the voting process very actively."

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

