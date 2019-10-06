By Trend

The basis of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia includes, first of all, the established trusting relations between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin.

This fact has brought a positive impetus to the development of relations between our countries, which have a similar centuries-old history, common views and interests.

It is logical that at a time when the topical problems of the world are being resolved, countries with similar points of view should cooperate more closely. Azerbaijan and Russia are countries with a common history, the presence of influential diasporas and the absence of a language barrier. Azerbaijan, just like Russia, is a multinational, multiconfessional, multilingual and multicultural country, Azerbaijani society, just like Russian one, is tolerant, where not only Islamic values ​​and religion, but also Christianity and Judaism are respected.

In this context, the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in Sochi was of great importance for strengthening partnership dialogue and deepening bilateral ties in many important areas of cooperation.

Undoubtedly, it was a dialogue of two strong leaders responsible for their countries and the problems of the entire region.

Thanks to the trust between Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, despite attempts by both external and internal forces to split the Russia-Azerbaijan relations, cooperation between our countries has acquired the nature of strategic partnership.

Today, as a consequence of this factor, our countries are effectively interacting in the political and economic, humanitarian spheres, in the field of transport and information communications, as well as in energy sphere. At the same time, Azerbaijan and Russia are actively involved in the implementation of major investment and infrastructure projects.

Thus, the progressive vector of bilateral cooperation is based on the agreements of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, and their meeting on the sidelines of the Valdai Club in Sochi gave a new positive impetus to the development of ties between the two countries.

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, PhD Elkhan Alasgarov

http://bakunetwork.com

Join us on Twitter and Facebook https://twitter.com/BakuNetwork andhttps://www.facebook.com/BakuNetwork

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5ic7mhc6rZF6w0TQWqtmg

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz