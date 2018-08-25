By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a 1000-head modern cattle-breeding complex, owned by “AZZA AGRO” LLC, in Keyvandi village, Ismayilli .

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and entrepreneur Zohrab Aslanov informed the head of state of the works done in the complex.

Shahin Mustafayev said AZN 9.5 million was invested in the first phase of the complex, including AZN 3.5 million provided by the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund of the Ministry of Economy.

The head of state was informed of Holstein Friesian cows brought through “Agroleasing” OJSC, newly-born calves, farming and milking systems produced by Swedish DeLaval company, and German- and Dutch-made agricultural machinery and equipment.

The project created 14 jobs, and the number is planned to be increased to 70.

