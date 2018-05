By Trend

A farewell ceremony with the editor-in-chief of the Echo newspaper, prominent journalist Rauf Talishinsky was held at the Teze Pir Mosque in Baku on May 9.

He will be buried in the Gurd Gapisi Cemetery. The funeral ceremony will be held at the Teze Pir Mosque in Baku.

Rauf Talishinsky passed away on May 8 morning.

