By Trend

A plenum of the Azerbaijani Constitutional Court on approval of the protocol of the Central Election Commission on the presidential election held on April 11 2018, and on the election result has today kicked off.

At the meeting, judge-rapporteurs Sona Salmanova and Rafael Gvaladze addressed the meeting.

Salmanova informed that the Central Election Commission (CEC) has summarized the information received from all polling stations on the election result and submitted it to the Constitutional Court along with the relevant documents for approval of the election protocol.

Gvaladze, in turn, said that the election was held in accordance with the legislation.

He added that according to the protocol on the election result, Ilham Aliyev, garnering the majority of votes, won the presidential election.

At the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said that 5,641 polling stations in 125 constituencies operated on the election day.

Panahov further spoke about the conditions created for presidential candidates, as well as allocation of free airtime on ITV and free space in the newspapers.

"The Central Election Commission has registered enough local and foreign observers for holding of free, democratic and transparent election. In addition, web cameras were installed in 20 percent of the polling stations," he said.

He noted that eight candidates were registered for the election and equal conditions were created for all candidates during the electoral process.

"The election took place with active participation of the voters. The public was widely informed about processes taking place on the election day by the CEC, as well as via web cameras," he said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes in the election, according to the final results.

Story still developing

