By Trend

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said in a statement.

Binali Yildirim congratulated Ilham Aliyev on convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential activity for the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

Ilham Aliyev and Binali Yildirim expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will continue to successfully develop in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz