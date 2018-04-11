By Trend

The presidential election has been organized at a high, professional level in Azerbaijan, a member of the Serbian parliament, Milos Aligrudic, told Trend in Baku April 11.

“It’s too early to give final comments, but even today I can say that the staff of the Central Election Commission and the organizers of the presidential election approached their work with a high level of professionalism,” said the MP.

Aligrudic noted that the Azerbaijani citizens who came to the polling stations were well informed and enjoyed equal voting rights.

“We have not encountered any violations, and we saw an open and fair voting process, with the active participation of citizens of the country,” added the Serbian MP.

Aligrudic added that he visited Baku 12 years ago, and having returned here today, could not hide the admiration for the changes that took place in the city during this period.

“The modern architecture of Baku, harmoniously coexisting with its historical atmosphere, is indescribably beautiful, and I am very glad to observe such progress,” he added.