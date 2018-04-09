Trend:

Azerbaijan’s economy has grown by 2.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev making an opening speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2018 and future tasks.

“This is a very good indicator. It is the highest indicator of growth rate in the world. The non-oil sector has grown by around 3 percent. This is the result of the policy for diversification of our economy,” said President Aliyev.

