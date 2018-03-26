By Trend

On March 26-30, 2018, Dr. Amra-Sabic-El-Rayess, internationally renowned Columbia University Professor specializing in Practice in Education Policy and Social Analysis will deliver public lectures and workshops at ADA University, Baku Engineering University, Khazar University, and Baku State University, said the message from the US embassy in Baku.

She will also meet with Ministry of Education staff to discuss education policy in Azerbaijan. The main attendees of the professor’ lectures on research in education, evidence based policy making in education, challenges of educational development in the country, and quantitative methods of research in education will be PhD students, instructors and university board members.

Dr. Amra-Sabic-El-Rayess is an Associate Professor of Practice in Education Policy and Social Analysis at Columbia University. She has taught, researched, and published on a range of issues in education, including questions of social mobility, exclusion, elite formation, corruption, education leadership and organization, transitional justice, and teacher quality.

